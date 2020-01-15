Left Menu
Temjen Imna Along re-elected BJP's Nagaland president

  • PTI
  • Dimapur
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 13:53 IST
  15-01-2020
Temjen Imna Along re-elected BJP's Nagaland president

Temjen Imna Along Longkumer has been unanimously re-elected as the BJP' Nagaland unit president. He was re-elected during the party's state organisation polls held at a hotel here on Tuesday.

The election process was conducted in presence of national general secretary Saroj Pandey and the party's Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin. Temjen, the state minister for Higher and Technical Education, and Tribal Affairs, thanked the party's central leadership for having trust on him.

He reiterated to work for the upliftment of the Naga people and the party in the state. Temjen said that the newly-elected team at the state party will work to empower the deprived section of the people.

P Paiwang Konyak, the transport minister, will represent the state party unit as a member of the BJP's national council..

