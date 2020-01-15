Left Menu
Many AAP candidates charged with corruption, other offences: BJP leader

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 15-01-2020 18:45 IST
  • Created: 15-01-2020 18:45 IST
BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said the AAP's list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election contradicted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assertion that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable for him. Goel claimed that many candidates in the list announced by the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday had cases against them under charges of corruption, violence, rape, rioting and other criminal offences.

The former Union minister claimed that Kejriwal had in 2013 asserted that he would cancel tickets if any of the AAP candidates had questionable character or found involved in corruption, crime and communalism. No immediate reaction was available from the AAP although the party in the past has maintained that its MLAs were harassed and framed by Delhi Police on the behest of the BJP government at the Centre.

Goel said people of Delhi need to think in the light of the candidates of AAP in the assembly polls as to what kind of public representatives they wanted to have. "Although Kejriwal could not bring down pollution in Delhi, he definitely has fielded tainted candidates in the elections," he said taking a dig at Kejriwal.

