Iran nuclear deal in serious danger, needs diplomatic solution - France
France's foreign minister said on Wednesday that the Iran nuclear deal was in danger after repeated violations by Tehran, but added that a dispute mechanism triggered by France, Britain and Germany aimed to resolve the problems diplomatically.
"Iran has been progressively emptying the accord of its substance. It is in danger and Iran must respect its commitments as we have done," Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing after the three European powers launched a process to formally rebuke Iran's violations of the 2015 accord on Tuesday.
