Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-As Trump goes on trial, a fight over witnesses remains unresolved

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-01-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-01-2020 22:12 IST
FACTBOX-As Trump goes on trial, a fight over witnesses remains unresolved
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump is expected to go on trial in the U.S. Senate next week on charges he abused his office and obstructed Congress, with one of the most contentious questions still unresolved - should senators hear from witnesses?

Senate Democrats in the Republican-controlled chamber want four current and former Trump administration officials to testify. Democrats need at least four Republicans to join them to reach a majority of 51 senators to approve the subpoenas. Many Republicans, however, want a speedy trial of Trump, their party leader, without witness testimony. Trump has at times said he wants to hear from witnesses, albeit not the same ones the Democrats want to testify.

Here are some of the potential witnesses in the trial.

JOHN BOLTON

Bolton is Trump's former national security adviser. Democrats believe he has first-hand knowledge of key decisions made to pressure Ukraine to investigate Trump's rival, Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden. Congressional investigators believe Bolton objected to Trump's decision to delay $390 million in military aid to Ukraine that is at the center of the impeachment case and could elaborate on that, a Senate aide told Reuters.

Bolton refused to participate in the House of Representatives impeachment investigation, but in a surprise development said on Jan. 6 that he was willing to testify in the Senate trial.

MICK MULVANEY

Democrats have argued that Mulvaney, Trump's acting White House chief of staff, was directly involved in withholding aid to Ukraine and has first-hand information to share. Mulvaney in October acknowledged during a news conference that the White House withheld the money in order to push Ukraine to carry out the investigations sought by Trump, although he later reversed those comments.

Mulvaney was one of several Trump administration officials who defied subpoenas issued by the House when it was investigating Trump.

MICHAEL DUFFEY

Duffey is a political appointee in the White House budget office who oversees national security funds. Duffey ordered the Pentagon to freeze the security funding for Ukraine, according to publicly released government documents. Duffey also did not cooperate with the House impeachment investigation.

ROBERT BLAIR

Blair is an assistant to Trump and a senior adviser to Mulvaney. Blair was on the line during a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Like Mulvaney and Duffey, Blair defied a House subpoena for his testimony.

JOE BIDEN AND HUNTER BIDEN

Trump has alleged that when Biden was vice president he tried to have Ukraine's then-chief prosecutor fired to stop him investigating Burisma, an energy company his son Hunter worked for. This claim has been widely debunked and Trump has offered no evidence to support the accusation.

Trump told reporters on Jan. 9 that he still wanted to hear from Biden and his son during the trial. Biden has accused Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani of peddling "false, debunked conspiracy theories." Biden said on Dec. 28 that he would comply with a Senate subpoena but that there would be no legal basis for issuing one. He had been criticized for previously suggesting he would defy a Senate subpoena.

THE WHISTLEBLOWER

Trump has said the Senate trial should include testimony from the whistleblower who prompted the impeachment inquiry by lodging a complaint with an internal government watchdog about Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Maha police to organise international marathon in Mumbai

In a first in the country, Maharashtra Police would be organising an international marathon in Mumbai on February 9. Around 15,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, officials said. A state police force is organising an int...

NSA discovers serious bug in Microsoft Windows 10

In a rare instance, the National Security Agency NSA discovered and reported a major bug in Microsoft Windows 10 that could have left millions of computers vulnerable to attack.According to Wired, the bug was in Microsofts CryptoAPI service...

We cannot forget what is going on Kashmir, says Aishe Ghosh outside Jamia

JNU Students Union JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday said that whatever is going on in Kashmir cannot be forgotten. Hum is ladai mein Kashmir ka pichha aur unki baat nahi bhul sakte. Unke sath jo ho raha hai, kahin na kahin wahin se ...

Festivity marks Pongal celebrations in TN, Puducherry

The harvest festival of Pongal was celebrated with traditional fervour across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry on Wednesday with the celebrations also marking the onset of the Tamil month of Thai, seen as a harbinger of good times. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020