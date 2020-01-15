BJP's Raj Kumar Chauhan meets Sonia, speculation rife he may return to Cong

BJP leader and former Delhi minister Raj Kumar Chauhan on Wednesday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi amid speculations that he might go back to the party which he had left during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said Chauhan met Gandhi along with him and will join the party soon.

Chauhan, who is currently in the BJP, was unavailable for comments on the developments. Another senior party leader, on the condition of anonymity, said Chahuan met the Congress president after receiving a phone call from her office.

"He will soon join the Congress. He was asked by senior party leaders to sink his differences of the past and come back home," the senior Congress leader said. "He has communicated to the party leadership that his name should not be considered for a party ticket in assembly elections in February," he added.

Chauhan is also a co-convener of BJP's committee for drafting party manifesto for the Delhi polls. He had left the Congress just a day before voting began for the Lok Sabha polls in May 2019, after being denied a party ticket to contest the elections from North West(reserved) constituency.

Chauhan, a former four-time MLA and minister in the Sheila Dikshit government, was likely to be fielded by the BJP from Mongolpuri constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.