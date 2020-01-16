Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's 'woefully' poor knowledge of India, China geography leaves Modi stumped: new book

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 15:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 15:03 IST
Trump's 'woefully' poor knowledge of India, China geography leaves Modi stumped: new book
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Donald Trump once left Prime Minister Narendra Modi flabbergasted after he told him that India and China didn't share a border, revealing the US President's "woefully" poor knowledge of geography, according to a new book authored by two Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalists. The 417-page book, 'A Very Stable Genius', written by Philip Rucker and Carol D Leonnig, detailed similar vivid incidents from Trump's tumultuous first three years as President, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

The businessman-turned-politician won the US presidential election in 2016 and assumed the position on January 20, 2017. The book claimed during one of his meetings with Modi, Trump told him, "It's not like you've got China on your border."

However, the Washington Post report did not mention the year in which President Trump made this gaffe. After Trump bungles his India-China geography, the authors, both Post reporters, claimed that "Modi's eyes bulged out in surprise" and his "expression gradually shifted, from shock and concern to resignation".

The two reporters were part of the team that won a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for its reporting on Trump and Russia. The book quoted a Trump aide as saying that Modi probably "left that meeting and said, 'This is not a serious man. I cannot count on this man as a partner'".

"After the meeting", the aide told the authors, "the Indians took a step back in their diplomatic relations with the United States." India and China have an unresolved border dispute that covers the 3,488 km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Modi and Trump, who have developed a personal rapport, met four times in 2019, including their joint appearance at the historic 'Howdy Modi!' event in Houston. They spoke over phone at least twice last year. During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Modi once again extended his invitation to President Trump to visit India along with his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Lalu appears before CBI court in the fifth fodder scam case

Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad appeared before a special CBI court here on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s. ...

SSI killing: Two suspects brought to TN for investigation

Two suspects in the murder of a policeman at a check post in the district, were brought here for interrogation on Thursday, amid tight security. The duo was medically examined at the Thakalai police station and interrogated in connection w...

Bansidhar Bhagat elected as Uttarakhand BJP chief

Bansidhar Bhagat, an MLA from Kaladhungi, was elected unopposed on Thursday as the new president of Uttarakhand BJP. The 65-year-old Bhagat takes over from Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt who had been given one-year extension after completing his th...

Nirbhaya case: Delhi court directs Tihar jail authorities to file proper report by tomorrow about status of scheduled execution of convicts.

Nirbhaya case Delhi court directs Tihar jail authorities to file proper report by tomorrow about status of scheduled execution of convicts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020