Rajnath Singh flags off 51st K-9 Vajra-T gun

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off the 51st K-9 Vajra-T gun at the Larsen and Toubro Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Surat.

  Surat (Gujarat)
  Updated: 16-01-2020 16:21 IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Surat [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off the 51st K-9 Vajra-T gun at the Larsen and Toubro Armoured Systems Complex at Hazira in Surat.

The Union Minister also sat in the vehicle on which the gun was mounted and was driven around the complex.

Singh also put Tilak and drew a Swastik symbol on the new artillery. He also offered flowers to the gun and broke a coconut. (ANI)

