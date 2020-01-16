Left Menu
Polling for 1st phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan on Friday

All preparations have been made for the first phase of polling in 2,726 gram panchayats of Rajasthan on Friday, a senior poll official said here. The voting for 26,800 wards of 87 panchayat samitis will commence on 8 am, he said on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said that counting of votes for Sarpanch post will be done on Friday itself. He said 17,242 candidates for the Sarpanch post and 42,000 candidates for the Panch post are in the fray.

A total of 93,20,684 voters, including 48,49,232 males and 44,71,405 females, will be able to exercise their franchise in the polls, Mehra said, adding that over 11,000 EVM machines will be used in the polls. As many as 31 senior officers of the IAS and RAS cadre have been given responsibility for holding free, fair and peaceful voting in all panchayats.

The second phase of polling will be held on January 22.

