REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

Ukraine has asked the FBI in the United States for help to investigate a suspected cyberattack by Russian military hackers on Burisma, an energy company caught up in the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-MISHUSTIN/ Russian parliament backs Putin's pick for PM after 'January Revolution'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian parliament overwhelmingly backed President Vladimir Putin’s surprise choice for prime minister on Thursday after what one daily called a “January revolution”, a major political overhaul that some say could set Putin up as leader for life. U.S.

USA-RELIGION-REGULATION/ Trump wants to end requiring U.S. religious welfare groups to tell clients of options

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Religious social service providers receiving funds from the U.S. government would no longer have to tell their clients about other, possibly secular organizations that offer similar help under changes the Trump administration proposed on Thursday. USA-GUNS-RALLY/

FBI nabs three alleged neo-Nazis with machine gun ahead of Virginia gun rally The FBI has arrested three suspected members of a neo-Nazi group who had a machine gun and hopes of sparking a U.S. race war at a planned gun-rights rally in Virginia that is expected to draw thousands of people, officials said on Thursday.

BUSINESS MCAFEE-MOVES-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Cyber security firm McAfee hires new CEO McAfee LLC told Reuters on Thursday it has hired Peter Leav, the former CEO of BMC Software, as its new CEO, replacing Chris Young, who created the cyber security company in its current form by carving it out of Intel Corp four years ago.

USA-ECONOMY/ U.S. data point to moderate economic growth, tightening jobs market

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased for a third straight month in December, with households buying a range of goods even as they cut back on purchases of motor vehicles, suggesting the economy maintained a moderate growth pace at the end of 2019. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Judge in Weinstein rape trial says case not a 'referendum' on #MeToo movement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three men and two women have been chosen as jurors in the rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, as the judge cautioned against using the case to make a broader statement about the #MeToo movement. FRANCE-ABUSE-HAENEL/

French prosecutors charge filmmaker Ruggia with sexual assault of minor PARIS (Reuters) - French film director Christophe Ruggia has been charged with sexual assault of a minor, Paris prosecutors said on Thursday, in a case involving a girl cast in one of his films nearly two decades ago.

SPORTS BASEBALL-MLB-NYM-BELTRAN/

Beltran out as Mets manager after Astros sign-stealing scandal Carlos Beltran’s first season as manager of the New York Mets ended before it began as he stepped down on Thursday as a result of a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros, his former team.

MOTOR-F1-HAMILTON/ Hamilton warns he will be 'a machine'

LONDON (Reuters) - Lewis Hamilton has warned rivals that he plans to be better than ever as he chases a record-equalling seventh Formula One championship this season. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS-POLL

The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling on the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination race The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release the latest results of its online public opinion survey regarding support for the candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. 16 Jan 17:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

AFGHANISTAN-DANCE/ (PIX) (TV) Defying threats, Afghan female aims to grow Sama dance Fahima Mirzaie set up a dance school for women in the Afghan capital last year, hoping to help her students fight depression and find inner peace in a war-torn country where dancing is widely considered taboo.

17 Jan 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT CHINA-EU/ (PIX)

EU Ambassador to China speaks about China-EU outlook of 2020 in Beijing 2020 is said to be a crucial year for EU-China Relations. In this context, EU Ambassador to China Nicolas Chapuis will hold a press conference in order to bring reporters up to date on the various issues at stake.

17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT TAIWAN-USA/

De facto US ambassador to Taiwan gives speech on Taiwan-US ties in 2020 The head of the de facto US embassy in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, attends a digital dialogue forum and gives an outlook for Taiwan-US ties this year.

17 Jan 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT POLAND-JUDICIARY/

Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform draft legislation Poland's upper house of parliament, opposition-controlled Senate, to discuss ruling party's court reform. It is expected that the opposition will delay but will not stop the reform, as the Senate's potential veto can be overturned by the lower house of parliament, Sejm, which is controlled by the ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Jan 17 USA-TRUMP/

Trump hosts campaign fund-raiser in Florida President Donald Trump hosts campaign fund-raiser in Palm Beach, Fla. Jan 17

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX) (TV) Amazon tribes meet to resist Bolsonaro's plans to open reservations to mining

Leaders of Brazil's Amazon tribes hold pow wow in the Xingu park on how to resist President's Bolsonaro's plans to open up indigenous reservations to commercial mining and agriculture, a move environmentalists say will speed up destruction of the world's largest tropical rainforest. Jan 17

MYANMAR-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV) Chinese leader Xi Jinping meets Myanmar President Win Myint

Chinese President Xi Jinping is welcomed by a guard of honour in his official visit to Myanmar. His trip marks 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. Xi is expected to meet President U Win Myint. Jan 17

USA-MLK/ Martin Luther King's daughter on politics from the pulpit

As the United States prepares to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his daughter Bernice King weighs in on the role that churches can play in politics, and how she thinks her father's style remains relevant for the Trump era. 17 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EUROPE-MIGRATION/ (PIX) The head of the EU border agency Frontex holds media briefing

The head of the EU's border agency Frontex, Fabrice Leggeri, holds a media briefing in Brussels to present the agency's annual report. 17 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HOLOCAUST-MEMORIAL/BUDAPEST-LIBERATION (PIX) (TV) Hungarian Jews mark 1945 liberation of Budapest ghetto

Hungarian Jews commemorate the liberation of the Budapest ghetto by the Red Army 75 years ago as contemporary Jewish culture flourishes. 17 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG-CLIMATE Bloomberg releases plan to boost clean transportation

The campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg is expected to release details of his plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, including with the use of advanced batteries. 17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (TV)

China holds news conference on national economic performance in 2019. China's Commissioner for the National Bureau of Statistics Ning Jizhe speaks at a news conference on the country's national economic performance in 2019. Beijing is expected to release GDP data for the fourth-quarter and the whole of 2019. Analysts polled by Reuters believe China's economy may have grown 6.0% in fourth quarter, and full year growth likely slowed to 6.1%.

17 Jan 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT USA-HEALTHCARE/JPMORGAN

JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech and big pharma head to San Francisco for the JP Morgan conference, which companies use as a venue to announce major M&A deals or other initiatives.

Jan 17 NORWAY-OIL/ENVIRONMENT

Norway court rules on Greenpeace appeal against oil exploration Borgarting Court of Appeal to rule on Greenpeace appeal against government's decision to grant rights for oil firms to drill in the Barents Sea in 2016. Plaintiffs argue that the decision contravenes Norway's constitution and the country's commitments under the Paris climate deal it signed before issuing the exploration licenses. (NOTE: the verdict's timing is approximate)

Jan 17 MYANMAR-CHINA/XI (PIX) (TV)

China's Xi meets Myanmar's Suu Kyi, to issue statements Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw and official statements are expected to be issued by the leaders. Xi is also expected to attend a signing ceremony and official dinner during his state visit, marking 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

Jan 17 GLOBAL-REFINERIES/FUELOIL (GRAPHIC)

U.S. refiners snap up cheap marine fuel to replace Latin crudes Cheap high-sulfur fuel oil from Europe is flowing to U.S. refiners hunting for replacements to scarce Latin American crudes and more expensive heavy crudes, according to traders and shipping data.

17 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT FRANCE-ENERGY/

French energy minister briefing French energy minister Elisabeth Borne meets press for New Year wishes. Speech during the briefing is sometimes an occasion for the minister to present the government's energy agenda / priorities for the year.

17 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on the economy Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum, in Somerset, N.J.

17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-CENBANK/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe central bank ends two-day MPC meeting Zimbabwe's central bank ends a two-day monetary policy meeting. It is expected to keep interest rates steady but may announce measures to increase cash supplies to ease shortages and try to stabilise the local currency, which has been losing value against the greenback.

17 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT IMF-ECONOMY/GEORGIEVA (TV)

IMF managing director addresses Peterson Institute in Washington IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at Peterson Institute for International Economics about "new research that IMF staff have developed on the financial services sector and its impact on income inequality."

17 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/ (PIX) (TV) Philippine volcano calms, evacuation order remains in place

A Philippine volcano that has been spewing ash for days appeared to be calming down, but seismologists said the danger of an eruption remained high and authorities warned evacuees not to return to their homes. 17 Jan 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

PHILIPPINES-VOLCANO/BRICKS (PIX) (TV) Government recycling project in the Philippines turns ashfall into bricks

There is a silver lining in everything: even a brewing volcano: a government-funded recycling project south of Manila turns the ashfall from Taal Volcano into bricks. Jan 17

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ (PIX) (TV) Recovery efforts underway as bushfires burn in Australia

Recovery efforts are underway in parts of fire-ravaged Australia as heavy rain brought some respite from months of fierce bushfires across the east coast. Over the past few months the bushfires have razed an area roughly a third the size of Germany, killed 29 people, and destroyed more than 2,000 homes. Jan 17

AFRICA-LOCUSTS/ (PIX) (TV) Locust plagues devastate crops in Horn of Africa

Ethiopian farmer Ahmed Ibrahim batted empty water bottles in vain at a swarm of desert locusts the size of his palms as they devoured his field of the mildly narcotic leaf khat -- his family's main source of income. Scenes like this are happening either side of the Red Sea, on the coasts of Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia and Yemen, as locusts devour grazing for livestock and crops that families depend on for survival. Jan 17

ODDLY ENOUGH FLORIDA-PYTHON HUNT/ (PIX) (TV)

'It was going for my throat': Florida python hunters wrestle invasive snakes Thomas Aycock's life flashed before his eyes one night in the Everglades as a 13-foot Burmese python squezed his arm and a leg in its coils. Aycock, who was trying to bag the snake by himself, still recalls feeling its tail across his back. The state encourages hunters to capture or kill the giant, invasive south Asian snakes that are decimating local wildlife.

Jan 17 LUNAR-NEWYEAR/RATFISH (TV)

Ratfish show up in Shanghai as Lunar New Year surprise Shanghai Ocean Aquarium will exhibit 9 different species of “rat fish”, which look likes rats, to celebrate the new year.

Jan 17 RELIGION

MEXICO-RELIGION/PETS (PIX) (TV) Pet and farm animals go to church for blessing on Saint Anthony's Day

Pet and farm animals go to church for blessing on Saint Anthony's Day. Jan 17

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE CHANGE-MALDIVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Lack of climate change funding puts us at risk, Maldives says International aid promised to the Maldives to combat climate change is proving slow to arrive, a delay that threatens the island nation's existence, its foreign minister said in an interview. "By the time the financing obtained, we may be underwater," Abdulla Shahid said.

Jan 17 SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2024/USA-BREAKDANCING (PIX) (TV) U.S. breakdancing school eyes 2024 Olympics

At a Washington breakdancing school, founder Antonio Castillo not only teaches the 1980's dance phenomenon to the next generation, he's also part of a team tasked with transforming it into an official Olympic sport. And many of his young students are already training intensively in hopes of winning gold in 2024. 17 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection continues in New York court for second week of Weinstein rape trial Jury selection in the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein continues, as the judge and lawyers in the case choose a panel of 12 impartial New Yorkers to decide his fate.

17 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.