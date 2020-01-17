Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former MGP leader Prakash Naik found dead at home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 13:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 13:55 IST
Former MGP leader Prakash Naik found dead at home

Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) leader Prakash Naik was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his home near here in Goa on Friday morning, police said. Naik, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2017 Goa Assembly election from the St Cruz constituency on an MGP ticket, was found dead at his residence in Merces village with multiple bullet wounds, Old Goa Police Inspector Krishna Sinari said.

Naik, a panchayat member, had later left the MGP. Further investigation in the case is underway, he said.

BJP leader and St Cruz MLA Antonio Fernandes said Naik, who was in his late 50s, was brought dead at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, situated 4km away from Merces village. When Naik was taken to the casualty ward, he was declared brought dead. A post-mortem will reveal the exact cause of his death, he said.

Naik was one of the candidates in the fray against Fernandes in the 2017 election. The deceased was currently a member of Merces panchayat in North Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Chitkara University Selected in Elite 150 at Asia's Most Exciting Startup Competition

Chitkara University today announced that it has been selected in the group of elite 150 finalists in Asias most exciting startup competition, The 10th Lee Kuan Yew Global Business Plan Competition LKYGBPC, organized by Singapore Management ...

Another petition filed in SC against Citizenship Act

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 that grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. A professor Apurba Baruah and two members of Sushta Sam...

German population at record high, but growth slowest since 2012

Germanys population reached a record high of 83.2 million people last year thanks to migration but it grew at the slowest pace since 2012, the statistics office said on Friday as Europes largest economy experiences a chronic birth deficit. ...

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to accused in Seemapuri violence case

A court Friday granted bail to one of the accused arrested in connection with the violence in Seemapuri area in northeast Delhi during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted relief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020