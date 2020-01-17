Mamata remembers Jyoti Basu on his death anniversary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday paid tribute to Leftist stalwart and CPI(M) patriarch Jyoti Basu on his tenth death anniversary. Basu had served as the chief minister of the state from 1977 to 2000.

"Remembering Jyoti Basu, former chief minister of Bangla, on his death anniversary," Banerjee tweeted. Basu, the longest-serving chief minister of Bengal, died on January 17, 2010 at the age of 95.

Born on July 8, 1914, he had led the Marxists to power for five consecutive times in West Bengal..

