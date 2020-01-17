Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reads Preamble at Jama Masjid

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday visited Jama Masjid on Friday and read out the Preamble to the Constitution as a mark of his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the peaceful protest is the strength.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 14:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 14:55 IST
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reads Preamble at Jama Masjid
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reads Preamble at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday visited Jama Masjid on Friday and read out the Preamble to the Constitution as a mark of his protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said that the peaceful protest is the strength. "Peaceful protest is our strength. People from all religions who support us should join us in great number to prove it to the govt that these protests are not led by Muslims alone," Azad said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on 'Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's visit to Jama Masjid' said, "He has a time of 24 hours after his release from Tihar Jail yesterday, to leave Delhi. He is not holding any protest at Jama Masjid." Azad was released after a Delhi Court granted him bail and directing him not to hold any protest in Delhi till February 16 till the elections in the national capital.

"I am here to visit Ravidas temple, then I will go to a gurudwara and a church and later to Jama Masjid at 1 pm. The purpose is to mark protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC and also to tell people that such black laws cannot be imposed on us," he had said while speaking to ANI. The Bhim Army chief was charged with rioting, unlawful assembly and inciting the mob to indulge in violence after vandalism in Delhi's Daryaganj area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to support SMEs

The European Investment Bank EIB lends EUR 15m to ProCredit Bank Bulgaria to co-finance small and medium-scale investments in the country. 40 of the intermediated loans are dedicated to renewable energy, energy efficiency, low carbon transp...

Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting

Athens, Jan 17 AFP Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar was holding talks in Athens on Friday, just two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin which he and the head of Tripolis UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj are expected t...

IRDAI chief cautions insurers against predatory pricing

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI chairman S C Khuntia on Friday cautioned insurers against indulging in predatory pricing, saying it is not a sustainable model while citing examples of airline and telecom sector...

I was becoming complacent and unhappy, says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha says she has always strived to do roles that challenge her as an actor but there was a time in her career when she felt uninspired. The actor decided to take time off work to reflect on what was important for her as an artiste....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020