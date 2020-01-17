Mamata, Dhankhar are `two jokers of circus', says Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over their tussle and described them as "two jokers of circus". "In Bengal, a circus is going on at Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and Nabanna Bhavan (State Secretariat). The heads there are the two jokers of the circus," he told reporters here.

Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have differed on several issues with the ruling party accusing the Governor of running a "parallel administration". The Governor has refuted the allegations.

Chowdhury was in Midnapore to attend a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) organised by Paschim Medinipur District Youth Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.