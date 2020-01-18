Jogen Mohan, Sanjoy Kishan sworn-in as ministers in Assam government

Mahmora legislator Jogen Mohan and Tinsukia legislator Sanjoy Kishan were sworn in as ministers in Sarbananda Sonowal-led state government. Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers at a simple ceremony in the Darbar Hall of the Raj Bhawan here.

Kishan is MLA of Tinsukia Assembly constituency and Mohan is from Mahmara Assembly constituency. "I would like to thank all the Assamese. I want your blessings so that I can perform responsibilities properly, " Kishan told ANI.

The two ministers were being inducted in place of Topon Kumar Gogoi and Pallab Lochan Das who won from Jorhat and Tezpur Lok Sabha constituencies respectively. "I have taken an oath today as a state minister. I will give my best to take the department ahead. There are many problems in Assam. I will discuss them with the public and fix them soon," Jogen Mohan said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

