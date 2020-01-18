Former BJP MP Ashwini Kumar Chopra passes away in Gurugram
Former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra passed away here on Saturday. He was 63.
Former BJP MP and senior journalist Ashwini Kumar Chopra passed away here on Saturday. He was 63. Ashwini Kumar Chopra was suffering from cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Haryana's Gurugram.
Chopra, who was elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Haryana's Karnal as a BJP candidate, was suffering from cancer. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar expressed his condolences and said: "Got to know the demise of Ashwini Chopra, former BJP MP and editor of Punjab Kesari Delhi. Your life as a skilled politician and successful journalist will continue to guide all of us. God bless the departed soul." (ANI)
