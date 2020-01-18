Gandhi, Nehru, Manmohan favoured helping persecuted minorities in neighbouring countries: Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda on Saturday accused the opposition of misleading people on the amended citizenship law and reminded them that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Manmohan Singh supported helping religious minorities in neighbouring countries facing persecution there.
Addressing a group of minority refugees from Pakistan at the party headquarters here, he said the opposition is misleading people that crores of refugees would enter India after the law and it will become a difficult task to handle them.
He said the law is for those who have come to India with December 31 2014 as the cut-off date.
