Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition parties against CAA should come on one platform: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday urged all opposition parties, who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to come together on one platform.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 18-01-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-01-2020 19:30 IST
Opposition parties against CAA should come on one platform: Chidambaram
P Chidambaram . Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday urged all opposition parties, who are against the Citizenship Amendment Act, to come together on one platform. "I want all opposition parties to realize the gravity of the issue at stake and come together on one platform," Chidambaram told media here.

"The Congress party's position on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Polulation Register are quite well known. We had a Congress Working Committee meeting last week... Our position is that the CAA is discriminatory and divisive. It must be taken back. It must be scrapped," he added. The former Finance Minister said National Population Register (NPR) is disguised National Register of Citizens.

"NPR is nothing but NRC. It is a disguised NRC. There is no real difference between NPR and NRC. We will not agree to NPR being rolled out on April 1, 2020," he said. "We are fighting CAA and NPR. Sometimes we fight together, sometimes separately. Congress party in Bengal is working with other Left parties in fighting CAA and NPR. At the district level, Congress is working with other Left parties," Chidambaram said.

"For the sake of the country, all parties which are opposing CAA and NPR should come together... Far more important issues are at stake... The larger picture is we are fighting to save the Constitution of India. We are fighting to save the enduring values embodied in the Constitution of India. So, all those who fight for these values must eventually come together on one platform and I am confident they will." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

Registration for Online Youth Parliament Programme extended to 28 Feb

New edible security tag for drugs can help prevent counterfeiting

IICMA (Indian Ice-Cream Manufacturers Association) Predicts Hike in Ice-creams and Frozen Desserts Prices

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Rape case overshadowed by Nirbhaya incident nears finality

The trial in the gruesome gang rape of a five-year-old girl in Delhi in April 2013, which was overshadowed by the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case that had happened just four months before it, came to an end on Saturday when a Delhi court...

Two AAP MLAs quit after being denied ticket for Feb 8 polls, one of them joins Cong

In a setback to the AAP, two of its MLAs quit the party after they were denied ticket for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election with one of them joining the Congress on Saturday. An Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader said the resignations of Dwark...

Hyderabad tops socio-economic, commercial real estate ranking: JLL

Hyderabad has emerged as the worlds most dynamic city on better performance in socio-economic and commercial real estate, global property consultant JLL India said. Seven Indian cities feature in the top 20 in this years ranking, despite ec...

Utilise Ambedkar statue money to help Wadia hospitals: Prakash

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Saturday suggested that the Bombay high court ask the Maharashtra government to utilise funds sanctioned for the proposed statue of his grandfather B R Ambedkar in Mumbai for improvement of Wadia hospitals f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020