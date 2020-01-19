Left Menu
Delhi govt, DWC should break silence on Jaising's 'forgive convicts' remark: Shazia Ilmi

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Sunday hit out at AAP-led Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for "keeping silence" on Indira Jaising's recent suggestion to Nirbhaya's mother to "forgive the convicts."

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-01-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 17:55 IST
BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi talking to ANI in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Sunday hit out at AAP-led Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) for "keeping silence" on Indira Jaising's recent suggestion to Nirbhaya's mother to "forgive the convicts." "Indira Jaising is AAP's in-house lawyer. She is being paid from the money of Delhi's taxpayers. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer why he is silent on Jaising's statement and how much he paid to her as fees for this?" Ilmi told ANI.

The BJP leader also questioned DCW chief for "not raising her voice" against the mercy plea by Nirbhaya's rapists and Indira Jaising. Ilmi also alleged that Kejriwal was responsible for the delay in the verdict in the matter.

"Kejriwal can change the manual of Tihar jail's jurisdiction but can't inform the accused about the punishment. Delhi CM should give an explanation on this as well as on Indira Jaising," Ilmi said. Asha Devi, the mother of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape and murder victim, had on Saturday slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for her suggestion that she should forgive her daughter's rapists.

"Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims," Asha Devi had said. Jaising had said she fully identifies with the pain of Asha Devi but was against death penalty.

"While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she did not want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against the death penalty," she had said in the tweet. (ANI)

