Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shivpal Yadav launches veiled attack on Mulayam for siding with Akhilesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ballia
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 18:25 IST
Shivpal Yadav launches veiled attack on Mulayam for siding with Akhilesh
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Former UP minister and president of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Shivpal Yadav on Sunday launched a veiled attack on his brother and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav for siding with his son Akhilesh Yadav and said that he was not going to look back. Shivpal, who has never been openly critical of his brother before, said he had formed his party "only with the consent" of Mulayam.

He was answering a reporter's question on whether Mulayam betrayed him by being seen more with his son these days. "The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party was formed only with the consent of Mulayam Singh Yadav. Why is Mulayam today standing with Akhilesh, its answer can be given by him (Mulayam) alone. But this is certain that I will not look back," he said.

Mulayam was seen with his son at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday when former chief of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) Sunil Singh, once considered close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, joined the Samajwadi Party. Shivpal said that his efforts will be to unite people who believe in the philosophy of Ram Manohar Lohia, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Mahatma Gandhi.

The PSP chief said that he always gave respect to Mulayam, who is also his elder brother, and listened to everything he said. "Not giving importance to what Mulayam said led to the split of the Samajwadi Party in 2018. This is the reason that the SP could not form the government in UP again, otherwise, Akhilesh would have been the chief minister," Shivpal said.

Shivpal had formed his new party in October 2018 after parting ways with the Samajwadi Party. Simmering discontent in the Yadav family came to the fore in January 2017 when Akhilesh became the national president of the party by replacing Mulayam.

Shivpal lost the battle for control of the party for which the uncle and nephew were fighting since August 2016 when Akhilesh was the chief minister and he was a key minister in the SP government. Replying to another question, Shivpal discounted the possibility of entering into any alliance with the BJP.

"From the BJP side, there were talks about coordination, but we did not enter into any sort of alliance," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Actor Shabana Azmi injured in car accident on Mumbai: Police

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 10 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Jan 21

The Sims 5 may arrive based on recent EA’s tweet, new stuff pack Tiny Living launched

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

'United We Play programme' to encourage footballers launched

A programme titled United We Play was launched here on Sunday to encourage young football talent from across the country. The programme was launched by Apollo Tyres and Manchester United in the presence of Ronny Johnsen, ex- Manchester Uni...

Women protest against CAA

Hundreds of women hit the streets here on Sunday protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, even as public rallies were held across the state. Artistes, journalists, writers and women from other fields joined in large nu...

Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate North Bengal Festival on Monday

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be inaugurating the North Bengal Festival in Siliguri on Monday, officials said. Banerjee will also honour eminent personalities with Bango Ratna Samman at the function that will be held in Atharakhai Kh...

Wood double blow rocks South Africa after follow-on

Port Elizabeth, Jan 19 AFP England fast bowler Mark Wood came out after a lengthy rain break and plunged South Africa into trouble in their second innings on the fourth day of the third Test at St Georges Park on Sunday. South Africa, force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020