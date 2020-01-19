Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-01-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-01-2020 22:40 IST
'Kejriwal ka guarantee card' a 'jumla' and lie, allege BJP and Congress
Representativ image Image Credit: ANI

Opposition BJP and Congress on Sunday dubbed AAP's 'guarantee card' a "jumla"(gimmick) and a "lie", saying the ruling party is staring at defeat in the February 8 assembly polls. "As the Aam Aadmi Party stares at defeat in the upcoming elections, it has come out with a 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card' which is yet another jumla card to fool the people of Delhi and divert their attention from Kejriwal government's failures in the past five years," Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said.

His BJP counterpart, Manoj Tiwari, accused Kejriwal of "lying" to the people after failing to fulfil his 70 promises made during the 2015 assembly elections in the national capital. "The guarantee cards issued by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal are the 10 new lies spoken to the people of Delhi," he charged.

The Delhi chief minister should first explain what happened to the 70 promises he made in the year 2015 before giving 10 more guarantees, Tiwari said, adding that there is a great difference between making promises and fulfilling them. "Kejriwal is giving guarantee card for the works which could not be completed during the last five years before issuing the new manifesto. It clearly shows that AAP is apprehensive of its defeat in the upcoming assembly elections," said Delhi BJP president.

The Delhi Congress president accused Kejriwal of making "hollow promises" in his party's guarantee card. "Rattled by the Congress's exposes against the AAP government in last few weeks that were supported by data, Kejriwal came up with a jumla card," said Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma.

Chopra said that fearing "certain" defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and disappointed with people's "lukewarm response", Kejriwal has now come up with ten promises in the "Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card". "Kejriwal wasted his time clashing with the officials, the central government, the Lt Governor and the municipal corporations of Delhi without fulfilling the promises made to the people, in last five years," Chopra said.

Kejriwal woke up to the reality of "serving" the people of Delhi only in the last five-six months after remaining in deep "slumber" for four and a half years, he said. The BJP and Congress have yet to come out with their manifesto for Assembly polls in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia - EMSC

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Sulawesi, Indonesia on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was about 116 km southeast of Gorontalo, Indonesia and was at a depth of about 131 km....

Storm Gloria batters Spain with high winds and snowfall

Powerful Storm Gloria lashed parts of Spain on Sunday with high winds, heavy rain and snow, forcing the closure of Alicante airport and killing one man in the northern region of Asturias. Gloria was set to intensify overnight and persist at...

UPDATE 2-United Nations condemns attack on Yemen camp, says it threatens peace

The United Nations said on Sunday that a missile attack on a government military camp in central Yemen which killed nearly 80 people could derail a fragile political process that aims to calm the almost five-year-old war.The attack on Satur...

Nearly 7,000 have fled Niger region hit by IS attack: UNHCR

Niamey, Jan 19 AFP Nearly 7,000 people have fled the region in western Niger where jihadist fighters killed 89 soldiers in a devastating attack earlier this month, the UN refugee agency said. But insecurity in the region is making it diffic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020