Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Honduras vows to fight corruption after ending anti-graft body's mandate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 01:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 01:22 IST
UPDATE 1-Honduras vows to fight corruption after ending anti-graft body's mandate

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Sunday he was committed to battling corruption after his government ended the mandate of an anti-graft mission in the country backed by the Organization of American States (OAS). Writing on Twitter the day the mandate lapsed for the body known as the Fight Against Corruption and Impunity in Honduras (MACCIH), Hernandez said: "We confirm our steadfast desire to continue our fight against corruption and for transparency."

The president, who critics accuse of undermining the rule of law in Honduras, added that his country would continue seeking support from international partners including the OAS, the United Nations, the European Union and others. Lawmakers allied with Hernandez voted last year against retaining the MACCIH, which was formed in 2016.

Around 800 people took to the streets of the capital Tegucigalpa later on Sunday to demand Hernandez's ouster and chanting: "We want the MACCIH." One of the demonstrators on the march, 36-year-old Antonio Tejada, said without the anti-graft mission, politicians would be free to do what they wanted with public funds.

"The MACCIH wouldn't prevent them, but they would be more careful because they knew they were being watched," he said. On Friday, the foreign ministry said Honduras had failed to agree on a renewal of the MACCIH's mandate, noting there was concern in sectors of society that it had overreached its remit.

In response, the OAS said the Honduran government had not matched the MACCIH's commitment to tackling corruption. The record of Hernandez, an ally of the United States, has come under increasing scrutiny in recent months.

Last year, a U.S. jury found his brother, Juan Antonio "Tony" Hernandez, guilty of conspiring to import cocaine, illicit weapons possession and lying to U.S. authorities. During the trial, witnesses alleged that Juan Orlando Hernandez pledged to protect his brother from extradition and called for bribes to secure power for himself and the ruling National Party. Hernandez denied the allegations.

Hernandez won a second term as president two years ago after an election the OAS said was marred by irregularities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

Scientists develop laser diode to emit deep UV light

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Foreign powers back Libya ceasefire as commander's forces choke oil flows

Foreign powers agreed at a summit in Berlin on Sunday to strengthen an arms embargo on Libya and shore up a shaky ceasefire, but the meeting was overshadowed by blockades on major oilfields by forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar. Hafta...

Libya's oil output to drop to 72,000 bpd in a few days- NOC

Libyas oil output will be slashed to 72,000 barrels per day bpd within a few days if blockades of oil facilities continue, a National Oil Corporation NOC spokesperson said on Sunday.Production had been more than 1.2 million bpd before force...

Migrant caravan gathers on Guatemala border to enter Mexico en masse

Hundreds of Central Americans gathered on the Guatemala-Mexico border on Sunday, aiming to cross en masse early on Monday in what could prove a stiff test of the Mexican governments pledge to satisfy U.S. demands to curb migrant flows.Presi...

UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya - WAM

United Arab Emirates foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday that UAE supports achieving security and stability in Libya based on non-interference in its internal affairs, state news agency WAM reported.The minister also p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020