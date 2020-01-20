Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet to discuss on malls, multiplexes to operate 24x7 in Mumbai, says Anil Deshmukh

After Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray put his weight behind round the clock opening of malls and multiplexes located in gated complexes on pilot basis, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asserted that "concept of nightlife" is difficult to implement all across Mumbai. He said that Cabinet will take a final call on the issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:51 IST
Cabinet to discuss on malls, multiplexes to operate 24x7 in Mumbai, says Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. File photo. Image Credit: ANI

After Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray put his weight behind round the clock opening of malls and multiplexes located in gated complexes on pilot basis, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday asserted that "concept of nightlife" is difficult to implement all across Mumbai. He said that Cabinet will take a final call on the issue. "The concept of nightlife is not for all the areas in Mumbai. But yes we can think about it in some specific areas where tourists visit malls and other compounds," said Deshmukh.

"It is difficult to allow the concept of nightlife all over Mumbai. So, on Wednesday we have a Cabinet meeting and we will discuss this and the decision will be announced on the same day," he added. Thackeray told media persons here on Friday that "Malls, multiplexes, shops, and eateries to operate 24x7 in gated communities of Mumbai on an experimental basis. It will be implemented from January 26"

The decision was taken in a meeting with BMC and police officials. As decided by the Maharashtra government, these establishments will remain open round the clock in Fort and Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai and Bandra Kurla Complex in the west.

He said that the move would help in generating employment and revenue to the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Fast & Furious 9: Justin Bieber’s rumor debunked, actors & characters’ named revealed

The filming of Fast Furious 9 was already wrapped. This has been confirmed by Vin Diesel on November 28. The movie is set for release in May 2020. Only 5 months left for the release of Fast Furious 9, thus its first trailer will be arrivi...

POLNET 2.0 armed with robust sat data communication facility launched

Police communication services in the country are expected to be bolstered as a revamped and upgraded POLNET 2.0 was commissioned on Monday by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at a national conference here. The new platform is ...

GLOBAL MARKETS -Stocks stay near record highs; focus turns to central banks, earnings

World stocks traded just below record highs on Monday, pausing ahead of this weeks central bank meetings, economic data and earnings, while oil prices rose to their highest in over a week after blockades began shutting down two Libyan oilfi...

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty appointed MD of SBI

The government on Monday appointed Challa Sreenivasulu Setty as the managing director of the State Bank of India for a period of three years, according to an official order.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020