Delhi polls: Haroon Yusuf, Arvinder Lovely, Alka Lamba file nominations

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:51 IST
Congress leaders Haroon Yusuf, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Alka Lamba and Poonam Azad were among the prominent party candidates who filed their nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections on Monday. Lovely has been fielded from east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, a seat he has represented four times in the past.

Yusuf is fighting from his pocket borough of Ballimaran, while Lamba, a former AAP MLA who joined the Congress last year, is contesting from Chandni Chowk. Former Delhi Assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka, is in the fray from R K Puram.

Poonam Azad, the wife of Congress' campaign in-charge Kirti Azad, also filed her nomination on Monday. She is contesting from Sangam Vihar. The Congress is contesting the February 8 polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal which has been allotted four seats. This is the first time that the Congress is contesting the Delhi elections in partnership with another party.

