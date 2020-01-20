Left Menu
No explanation from Kerala govt will suffice, says Guv Arif Khan

Slamming Kerala government for moving Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) without his approval, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday said that no explanation from the state government can satisfy him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 19:54 IST
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaking to reporters on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

He added, "It is neither clash of ego nor any personal difference. My request is, as citizens of a country where we have democracy and rule of law, our duty is to abide by constitution and law." Khan, further said, "Even citizens are entitled to authority and the authority doesn't give license to anybody to violate law or rules. Therefore, it is not to be projected as differences between me and the government."

"The Assembly frames its own rules. It says that according to rule 119, the Assembly shall not discuss any matter which is not a concern of the state government. So you are violating rules and laws which you have yourself framed. Don't try to use constitutional institutions and authority to violate the letter and spirit of the document that has given you the authority," the Governor added. Commenting on CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's statement on abolishing the Office of the Governor, Khan said: "it only proves one point that he has not been able to find fault with what I am saying. He is asking to abolish the office that there will be no one to oversee whether rules are being followed constitutionally or not."

After a resolution was passed in the State Assembly seeking withdrawal of the CAA, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led government has approached the apex court against the Act that grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Kerala Governor had earlier said that the Citizenship law has to be implemented as there is no other option and the states have to implement it under Article 254. (ANI)

