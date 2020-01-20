Left Menu
CPI(M), Cong welcome Mamata's decision to bring anti-CAA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 20-01-2020 20:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 20:59 IST
The CPI(M) and the Congress in Bengal on Monday welcomed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to table a resolution in the Assembly against the citizenship law, and said they were thankful that the ruling dispensation realised the necessity of the move. The BJP, however, maintained that such resolution against the law was "unconstitutional".

Banerjee, before leaving for her north Bengal tour, said her government would pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "We have already passed a resolution against NPR three to four months ago. As for CAA, we will adopt a resolution within three to four days," the CM said.

Abdul Mannan, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said his party had been pitching for the resolution for a while now. "She (Mamata) is now repeating whatever we had said in the past. Better late than never.... Glad that she realized the necessity to pass this resolution. We welcome her decision," the Congress leader said.

Earlier this month, the TMC had prevented the passage of an anti-CAA resolution in the Assembly, drawing criticism from the Congress and the CPI(M). The CM reasoned that the House had already adopted a resolution against a pan-India NRC in September last year, which, in turn, denounced according citizenship to people on the basis of religion.

Incidentally, Kerala and Punjab have passed a resolution against the citizenship law. CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said he would keep his fingers crossed as the CM often went back on her words.

"The CM says one thing in the morning and absolutely the opposite in the evening. So, unless the resolution sees the light of the day, it is difficult to say anything. Last time, we had followed all parliamentary norms to move the resolution against the CAA," Chakraborty said. Criticising Banerjee over her decision, the saffron party said the resolution, if tabled, would be an illegal and unconstitutional move.

"You cannot bring a resolution against a law (CAA). You cannot table a resolution only because you have majority in the Assembly. If the state government is planning to do so, it will be unconstitutional and illegal," BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha added..

