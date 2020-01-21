Left Menu
Macron and Trump declare a truce on digital tax dispute

  Updated: 21-01-2020 01:36 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 00:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he had a "great discussion" with U.S. President Donald Trump over a digital tax planned by Paris and said the two countries would work together to avoid a rise in tariffs.

France decided in July to apply a 3% levy on revenue from digital services earned in France by firms with revenues of more than 25 million euros ($28 million) in France and 750 million euros worldwide. Washington has threatened to impose taxes on French products in response.

