Left Menu
Development News Edition

Custodial death rocks Tripura Assembly, Opposition stages walk out

Opposition members in Tripura assembly on Monday staged a walk out from the House for the entire second half after they were not allowed to seek any 'point of clarification' on the custodial death of Susanta Ghosh, a suspected accused in ATM hacking case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Agartala (Tripura)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 07:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 07:19 IST
Custodial death rocks Tripura Assembly, Opposition stages walk out
Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Opposition members in Tripura assembly on Monday staged a walk out from the House for the entire second half after they were not allowed to seek any 'point of clarification' on the custodial death of Susanta Ghosh, a suspected accused in ATM hacking case. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb made a statement on the issue following calling attention moved by CPI(M) MLAs- Nirmal Biswas and Ratan Kumar Bhowmik on last Friday.

However, the chaos began when Bhowmik tried to seek a point of clarification from the Chief Minister statement to which treasury bench MLA Sudip Roy Barman pointed out that it would not be wise to discuss the issue as the matter is being investigated by District Magistrate. "We must abide by the rules and procedures of the Assembly. Since the magisterial level inquiry is going on, it will not be right to discuss on the issue", Roy Barman pleaded before the House.

Deputy Speaker Biswabandu Sen who was substituting the Speaker accepted the suggestion and ruled to put an end to further discussion on the sensitive issue leading to chaotic like the situation the House. Opposition leader Manik Sarkar stood and tried to make a point saying that the Assembly Secretariat could have turned it down earlier but it did not so.

"Moreover the Chief Minister made a statement on the issue. Naturally, members who are worried over the custodial death in West Agartala police station on January 12, the main police station of the state will naturally seek clarification from the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister", he said. However, the Deputy Speaker did not allow any further discussion since the matter is being investigated by the District Magistrate.

Angered by the Deputy Speaker's ruling, all the CPI(M) legislators led by Sarkar walked out of the House, however, the House moved on with the scheduled business. Later the Opposition Leader Manik Sarkar who also is a politburo member of the CPIM addressed the media on the same issue justifying the walkout from the House. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Growatt Shared the Latest PV Technologies With the Vietnam MOIT Delegation During Their Visit to China, Also Heard Insights From the Chinese Solar Industry

The Delegation from Vietnams Ministry of Industry and Trade MOIT led by Nguyen Phuong Mai, Vice Director General of MOITs Renewable Energy Department visited Institute of Electrical Engineering IEE of Chinese Academy of Sciences CAS. The d...

West Bengal: Pollution abatement projects to prevent sewage flow into Ganga

The Hooghly or Kati-Ganga flows south for about 260 km into the Bay of Bengal, through a heavy industrialised area with more than half of West Bengals population. Household wastewater and industrial effluents flowing directly into the river...

War crimes, not genocide committed against Rohingya: Myanmar probe

A Myanmar-appointed panel concluded Monday that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against its Rohingya Muslim community but the military was not guilty of genocide, findings swiftly condemned by rights groups. The Independent Commis...

SH20B to be upgraded for new 10-minute bus services to Auckland airport

Aucklanders are another step closer to getting rapid transit to the airport, with the start of construction to upgrade State Highway 20B to the airport, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.SH20B will be upgraded with additional ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020