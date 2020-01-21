Left Menu
35 candidates sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, says AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers and won't allow Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file his nomination.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:51 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

"Around 35 candidates are sitting at RO office without proper nomination papers, even without names of 10 proposers. They are insisting unless their papers are complete and file nomination. They won't allow CM Kejriwal to file nomination. BJP is behind these people," MLA told ANI.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

