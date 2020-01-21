Left Menu
After Kerala, West Bengal to pass anti-CAA resolution next week

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state Assembly on January 27, state minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal is set to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state Assembly on January 27, state minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday. The resolution will be brought in a special assembly session at 2 pm.

"A special session of West Bengal Assembly will be held on January 27 at 2 pm to discuss and pass a resolution against CAA. We urge all parties to support the resolution," Chatterjee told reporters here. "The state assembly had on September 6 last year, passed a resolution against NRC. At that time, CAA had not been passed. This resolution will be adopted in the name of democracy," he said.

Recently, the Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the CAA. The state Assembly had also passed a resolution calling for the withdrawal of the legislation. The TMC has been a vocal opponent of the CAA and NRC and has made it clear that it will be not implemented in the state.

For quite some time, Banerjee has been organising mega rallies against the CAA and the NRC and has launched attacks on the BJP-led Central government over these issues. Earlier at a rally in Lucknow today, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that the opposition is free to protest against the citizenship law and made it clear that the legislation will not be rolled back.

Shah also challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, besides Banerjee for a debate on the CAA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

