Keep abreast of amendments to laws: Khattar to Haryana MLAs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged the ruling and opposition MLAs to keep themselves up to date with any changes and amendments to the laws and Acts. He said the MLAs should study the procedures and the rules of the state Assembly and come to the House with full preparation.

He also urged the legislators to identify obsolete laws and Acts and bring amendments for seeking repealing of these under the provision of the Private Members' Bills. The chief minister asked them not to worry about the outcome and emphasised that the level of debate has to be raised to focus on policy discussion and law-making.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the two-day orientation programme to impart training to the newly-elected legislators at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex. The programme was organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha in the Assembly complex in association with Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi. Khattar also exhorted the MLAs of ruling as well as opposition parties to raise issues of public interest concerning their respective constituencies in the Vidhan Sabha.

He said irrespective of which parties the MLAs belong to, they should respect others and ensure that their words do not hurt the feelings of other members while presenting view points in the assembly. Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda also addressed the members.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly has 44 first-time MLAs. The chief minister made a mention of the Punjab Land Preservation (Haryana Amendment) Bill, 2019, which was passed by the Haryana Assembly last year, saying amendments at that time were brought keeping in mind changes in topography.

Khattar said that while raising grievances of the constituency was one of the responsibilities of the MLAs, discussion on policies keeping in mind public interest and formulation of laws was the primary objective. The chief minister suggested that with a view to motivate the elected representatives to work better, the best MLA award should be given every year on the pattern of best parliamentarian awards being conferred on the Members of Parliament for their outstanding contributions.

He also suggested that as on several occasions, Bills of various departments are not properly discussed in the Vidhan Sabha, therefore, the draft of these Bills should be sent to the MLAs 5-7 days earlier so that they could thoroughly study the same. While underlining the significance of the orientation programme for MLAs, he said that in view of the changing circumstances, the elected representatives should keep themselves updated and abreast of any changes and amendments to the laws.

He said that the opposition parties should play a constructive role by raising issues concerning public interest and not to oppose the ruling party just for the sake of opposition only. Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Chautala said every MLA should understand their responsibility and work towards the welfare of the people of the state.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gupta asked newly-elected legislators to learn from the experiences of senior members. He told the members to always maintain decorum and keep people's interest in mind.

"If members speak without preparation and knowledge of things, it tends to waste precious time of House. While government has a role to play in the House, opposition should not oppose merely for the sake of opposition. Both ruling and opposition sides should avoid politics to confront each other," Speaker said. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Hooda highlighted the importance of orientation programme for MLAs.

"Whether an MLA or an MP, whether first-timer or veteran, one keeps learning all the time," said the five-term MLA, who has also remained a four-time MP. The Congress leader said the opposition has to act as a watchdog of public interest. "Majority has way, but minority has a say," he said.

Hooda also said that MLAs must never go to Vidhan Sabha without preparation. "All of us should be thoroughly prepared when we enter the Assembly," he said.

He also said the Opposition can question the treasury benches in several ways and "we should learn how, when and which weapon to use". "Duty and responsibility of the opposition is to constructively contribute and it should refrain from unnecessary and unjustified criticism," he said.

