U.S. Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents in impeachment trial
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to block, at least for now, Democrats' demand that White House documents be subpoenaed for use in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
In the first vote of this historic trial on whether Trump should be ousted from office, Senate Republicans banded together to stop the move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The partisan vote was 53-47 to kill Schumer's amendment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chuck Schumer
- Donald Trump
- US Senate
- Democrats
- White House
- Republicans
ALSO READ
Pompeo to not run for US Senate seat
PM Modi conveys New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapon.
US Senate leader ready to pass impeachment trial rules without Democrats
SA Minister Aaron Motsoaledi accuses Donald Trump for failing to promote world peace