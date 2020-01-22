Left Menu
U.S. Senate votes to block Democrats' call for White House documents in impeachment trial

  Updated: 22-01-2020 03:22 IST
  Created: 22-01-2020 03:22 IST
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to block, at least for now, Democrats' demand that White House documents be subpoenaed for use in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

In the first vote of this historic trial on whether Trump should be ousted from office, Senate Republicans banded together to stop the move by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. The partisan vote was 53-47 to kill Schumer's amendment.

