Left Menu
Development News Edition

China has 'no intention to participate' in arms talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:43 IST
China has 'no intention to participate' in arms talks

Beijing, Jan 22 (AFP) China said Wednesday it has "no intention to participate" in trilateral arms control negotiations, a day after Washington called on Beijing to join its nuclear arms talks with Moscow. The United States has held two rounds of talks with Russia, aimed at reducing misunderstandings around critical security issues since the collapse of a Cold War nuclear pact last year -- which triggered fears of a new arms race.

Washington has hinted that Beijing should also join the discussions. But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang accused the US of using Chinese involvement as "a pretext to shirk and shift its own nuclear disarmament responsibilities".

"China has no intention to participate in the so-called China-US-Russia trilateral arms controls negotiations," Geng said at a regular press briefing in Beijing. Washington has warned about a lack of transparency around China's growing nuclear arsenal, and US President Donald Trump has insisted that any new disarmament pact would need China to come on board.

Geng said that "the country with the largest and most advanced weapons arsenal in the world should earnestly fulfil its special responsibilities for nuclear disarmament", referring to the US. According to US Ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva Robert Wood on Tuesday, China's nuclear stockpile is expected to double over the next decade.

"We have to deal with this serious threat to strategic stability, which is the lack of transparency around China's nuclear stockpile enhancement," he said. Washington and Moscow walked away from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty in August last year, after each accused the other of violating the terms of the deal. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh a 'threat to security', says Vijay Goel

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday termed the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh a threat to security and said it was being held by misled people. The protest against the CAA at Shaheen B...

DAVOS-Saudi foreign minister calls claim that Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabias Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Wednesday that an allegation the kingdoms crown prince had been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was absurd. I think absurd is exactly ...

Goyal meets industry leaders, foreign ministers at WEF

Union Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday discussed issues relating to bilateral trade and investment with South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hi, as he met a number of industry leaders and foreign ministers here at W...

Demand for repeal of 108 laws related to leprosy

Demanding repeal of 108discriminatory laws related to leprosy, an NGO said on Wednesday that annulling those will help in eliminating the stigma associated with persons afflicted with the diseaseI urge the central and state governments to a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020