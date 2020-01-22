Left Menu
Development News Edition

All 3 major parties field politicians' kin in Delhi polls, Cong has highest number

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:16 IST
All 3 major parties field politicians' kin in Delhi polls, Cong has highest number

Wives, daughters, daughter-in-law, son and brother, all linked to politicians, are in the fray for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls with the Congress fielding the maximum number of political dynasts. The Congress' candidate from Kalkaji, Shivani Chopra, is the daughter of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Subhash Chopra, while former Delhi Speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka Singh is contesting from the R K Puram seat.

Poonam Azad, wife of Kirti Azad who is campaign committee chief of the Delhi Congress, is the candidate for the Sangam Vihar seat. She will be taking on AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya and S C L Gupta of the JDU. Poonam, 53, had contested against then Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the 2003 assembly polls on a BJP ticket. She snapped her ties with the BJP in November 2016 after serving the party for more than 20 years, alleging that she had been sidelined. Poonam then joined the AAP but just five months later, in April 2017, she switched to the Congress.

Her father-in-law Bhagwat Jha Azad, who served as Bihar chief minister in 1988-89, also belonged to the Congress. Poonam's husband and former MP from Bihar's Darbhanga, Kirti, was suspended by the BJP in December 2015 after he alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) when it was headed by former finance minister Arun Jaitley.

Priyanka Singh will contest against AAP's Parmila Tokas and BJP's Anil Sharma in the R K Puram assembly seat. Singh, 41, is the vice-president of the Delhi Mahila Congress and has been politically active since 2008.

Her father served as Delhi minister for food and civil supplies from 1998 to 2003, minister for health and social welfare from 2003 to 2008 and Delhi Assembly speaker from 2008 to 2013. Shastri represented the Mehrauli seat for the first two terms and the Malviya Nagar constituency in his third term.

The BJP too has candidates who are related to politicians. Rajiv Babbar, who has been fielded by the BJP from Tilak Nagar, is the son of former three-time MLA OP Babbar.

The senior Babbar had held the Tilak Nagar seat in 1993, 2003 and 2008. Rajiv Babbar had twice unsuccessfully contested the polls from the seat in 2013 and 2015 and had lost to AAP's Jarnail Singh on both occasions.

Brother of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, Azad Singh is the BJP's candidate from Mundka. He is also the uncle of BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma. In 2013, Azad Singh was elected as the mayor of North Delhi. He has been active in politics since 1998 and has also contested for the post of President of Government School Teachers Association, Delhi (GSTA).

The AAP too has fielded Preeti Tomar, wife of former Delhi minister Jitender Singh Tomar, from Tri Nagar. Her candidature was announced at the last minute after Jitender was dropped following the Delhi High Court setting aside his election for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 9 pm NATION DEL73 DEF-2NDLD RAJNATH-RELIGION Unlike Pakistan or even America, India is not theocratic because of age-old secular values RajnathNew Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India...

Pradhan launches SAIL SERVICE scheme

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday launched a voluntary service scheme of SAIL where the employees of the PSU would contribute in the areas of education, health, women empowerment and nutrition, among others. The scheme, SAIL Em...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record on IBM, waning China virus fears

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq scaled new highs on Wednesday, as an upbeat forecast from IBM added to optimism over earnings, while Chinas efforts to contain a virus outbreak eased worries about a wider financial fallout. International Business ...

Casablanca stock exchange to ease foreign access-CEO

The Casablanca Stock Exchange is working towards easier access for foreign investors and wants more privatisations of state companies to help it regain emerging market status, its chief executive said on Wednesday.Equity index provider MSCI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020