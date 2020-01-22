Pompeo says happy to testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be happy to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if he was legally obliged to.

Speaking in Jamaica, Pompeo said he had not been tracking the impeachment proceedings while on a Western Hemisphere tour this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.