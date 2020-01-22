Left Menu
Pompeo says happy to testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 20:33 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 20:31 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he would be happy to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial if he was legally obliged to.

Speaking in Jamaica, Pompeo said he had not been tracking the impeachment proceedings while on a Western Hemisphere tour this week.

