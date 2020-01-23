Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scrutiny of Parvez Hashmi's nomination papers postponed till Thursday: poll official

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 01:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 00:29 IST
Scrutiny of Parvez Hashmi's nomination papers postponed till Thursday: poll official

Two independent candidates from Delhi's Okhla assembly constituency have raised objections to the nomination filed by Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi from the seat, following which poll authorities postponed scrutiny of his papers till Thursday morning, officials said. The objections have been raised by Asif Mohd Khan and Babar Riyaz on the nominations filed by Parvez Hashmi and his covering candidate Shaila Hashmi on January 21.

The Independents have alleged "deficiency and concealment of information". January 21 was the last day to file nominations for the Februray 8 Delhi polls and 29 nominations were received from 18 candidates, the officials said.

"We have received objections from two candidates on the nominations filed by Parvez Hashmi and Shaila Hashmi, his covering candidate," an official said. The objections are "under consideration" and a written request has been received from Parvez Hashmi's counsel for giving time for submitting a reply or a clarification on the objections raised, he said.

The scrutiny of papers filed by Parvez Hashmi and Shaila Hashmi has been "adjourned till tomorrow by 10 am as per provisions in the RO Handbook," the official said. Scrutiny of nominations of 16 other candidates were completed on January 22, he said. Meanwhile, sources in the BJP claimed that the standing counsel of Delhi government on Wednesday "appeared during scrutiny of nomination papers" of AAP's Rajinder Nagar candidate Raghav Chadha.

BJP's Rajinder Nagar candidate R P Singh has "strongly condemned" the Delhi government for sending its standing counsel to allegedly "influence the electoral process" headed by a SDM level official, who happens to be a Delhi government employee, sources said. The BJP candidate has said that Arvind Kejriwal's party has "no respect for moral or legal values and works in a anarchic way," sources said.

Sources in the BJP also claimed on Wednesday that polling authorities have sought reply from AAP's Karol Bagh candidate Vishesh Ravi after the saffron party filed objection to the nomination filed by Ravi. Ravi has not disclosed in his affidavit an alleged case of cheating or extortion pending against him in Delhi High Court listed for March 25, they claimed.

Also, Ravi in 2013-2015 nominations has submitted that he is a "graduate" but in 2020 nomination he has disclosed his educational qualification as class X pass only, BJP sources claimed. BJP's Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra in a tweet on Wednesday alleged that AAP was trying to get his "nomination cancelled".

"Poll officials have found my papers correct and rejected all complaints," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking enhancement of PMC Bank withdrawal limit

Hong Kong Wuhan virus outbreak: Man quarantined; other passengers to be observed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Iraq president warns against making Baghdad pick sides in US-Iran tensions

Iraqs president warned Wednesday against pushing the country to choose sides in escalating tensions between neighbouring Iran and the US, both allies of Baghdad. Addressing world leaders at the World Economic forum in Davos, Switzerland, Ba...

UPDATE 6-U.N. experts demand probe into alleged Saudi hack of Amazon boss Bezos

U.N. experts have demanded an immediate investigation by U.S. and other authorities into allegations that Saudi Arabias crown prince was involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos.The U.N. special rapporteurs, Agnes Call...

One dead, five missing as snowmobiles fall through ice in Canada

A Canadian guide died and five French tourists were missing after their snowmobiles plunged through ice into freezing water in northern Quebec, police said on Wednesday. The group was riding near where a river exits the Saint-Jean lake and ...

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes 15 kms east of Kirkagac, Turkey- USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has struck 15 kilometers east of Kirkagac, Turkey, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Wednesday.The quake was at a depth of about 8.6 kilometers, according to USGS. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020