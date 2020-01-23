Left Menu
Bahrain sends condolences after terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Burkina Faso, stressing the firm position of the Kingdom of Bahrain against violence, extremism, and terrorism in all its forms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms the solidarity of the Kingdom of Bahrain with Burkina Faso, stressing the firm position of the Kingdom of Bahrain against violence, extremism, and terrorism in all its forms. Image Credit: Twitter (@bahdiplomatic)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted a market in the Sanmatenga province of Burkina Faso, which resulted in the death of a number of people. The Ministry expresses its sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

(With Inputs from APO)

