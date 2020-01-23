Eminent journalist honoured by Kerala Media Academy

Eminent journalist and chairman of The Hindu Group of Publications N Ram has been selected for the Kerala Media Academy's national media award for his outstanding contribution to journalism. The award carries a purse of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento, Media Academy chairman R S Babu told reporters here on Thursday.

The national award was instituted as part of 40th anniversary celebrations of the academy for fearless and meritorious contribution to journalism, he said. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would present the award during a media conclave here in March this year, he said.

Ram was selected for the award by a jury comprising former state Education Minister M A Baby, senior journalist Thomas Jacob, general education department secretary A Shajahan, media analyst Sebastian Paul, Asianet editor M G Radhakrishnan and Planning Board member Mridul Eapen. The jury considered contributions of Ram to journalism in the last 40 years, officials said..

