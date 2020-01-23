Left Menu
  • PTI
  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:47 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:47 IST
BJP claims police denied permission for its events, but

The BJP on Thursday alleged that police denied permission for events proposed to be organised here by it, while allowing the programmes of AIMIM and Muslim organisations. A BJP delegation led by Telangana unit chief K Laxman met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and appealed to him not to give permission for a rally proposed to be organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) at Charminar here on January 25, a party release said.

Laxman alleged that there was a danger of the AIMIM trying to foment animosity in the name of the rally. Besides, the Bhagyalakshmi temple was located at Charminar, he said and alleged the AIMIM would try to expand itself in the state by instigating religious animosity.

He found fault with police giving permission to AIMIM and Muslim organisations to organise their programmes, while allegedly denying permission for protests and rallies proposed to be undertaken by the BJP. "The AIMIMis trying to strengthen itself in the garb of ruling TRS," he claimed.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM are friendly parties. The BJP was unable to conduct programmes as per the call given by the party's national leadership, in which he and Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy were supposed to participate, as the police denied permission, he claimed.

Kishan Reddy is the Lok Sabha MP from Secunderabad here. "How far it is correct for police, who confine BJP leadersto their homes during party programmes, to accord permission and provide security to the events organised by the AIMIM," Laxman said.

An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally organised earlier by one Mushtaq Malik had resulted in traffic jams in Hyderabad and inconvenience to the people, he alleged. Laxman also alleged that the AIMIM indulged in low-level politics by finding fault with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attending the 'Halwa' ceremony vis-a-vis budget preparation.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had recently hit out at the BJP over renaming of places and questioned the customary "halwa ceremony" of the Finance Ministry before printing of the Union Budget documents, citing the Arabic origin of the sweet delicacy's name. The AIMIM has been organising protests against the CAA under the auspices of the 'United Muslim Action Committee' which comprises various Muslim groups.

AIMIM has said a 'Mushaira' (social gathering at with Urdu poetry is read) and flag hoisting would be organised on the night of January 25 at the Charminar here to "celebrate India's democracy and defend its Constitution." PTI SJR BN BN.

