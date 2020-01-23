Left Menu
Development News Edition

Present wave of peaceful protests in country will help deepen India's democratic roots: Pranab

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 22:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 22:35 IST
Present wave of peaceful protests in country will help deepen India's democratic roots: Pranab

Describing listening, arguing and dissent as essence of democracy, former president Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday said he believes that the present wave of largely peaceful protests that have "gripped" the country will once again enable the deepening of India's democratic roots. He also cautioned that while India's tryst with democracy is a story which needs to be told time and again, "complacency enables authoritarian tendencies to gain ground".

Mukherjee pointed out that in the last few months people, particularly the youth, come out on the streets in large numbers to voice their views on issues "which in their view are important". "Their assertion and belief in the Constitution of India is particularly heartening to see," he said at the first Sukumar Sen memorial lecture organised by the Election Commission here.

Indian democracy has been tested time and again, he said, adding that consensus is the lifeblood of democracy. In an apparent reference to protests in parts of the country against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the veteran leader said, "The last few months have witnessed people come out on the streets in large numbers, particularly the young, to voice their views on issues which in the opinion are important."

Their assertion and belief in the Constitution is particularly "heartening", he noted. Democracy, he said, thrives on listening, deliberating, discussing, arguing and even dissent, he said in his address.

According to a copy of the speech made available after the event, he said, "I believe the present wave of largely peaceful protests that have gripped the country shall once again enable the further deepening of our democratic roots." In his speech, Mukherjee had skipped these lines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Hundreds of Central Americans enter Mexico under watch of security forces

Hundreds of Central Americans crossed the Guatemalan border into Mexico early on Thursday, testing the Mexican governments resolve to stem the movement of people north under pressure from the United States. Television footage showed a carav...

FACTBOX-What we know about the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

An outbreak of a new coronavirus that began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has killed 18 and infected nearly 650 people globally.Health authorities fear the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel a...

Dos Santos calls new corruption allegations "extremely false"

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos denied corruption accusations against her on Thursday after she was named a suspect in mismanagement and misallocation of funds by Angolan prosecutors.The allegations which hav...

Security beefed up in Delhi ahead of Republic Day

Thousand of security personnel have been deployed and CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in the national capital to keep vigil ahead of the Republic Day celebrations. Multi-layered security arrangements are in place. Sharpshooter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020