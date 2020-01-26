Republic Day: L K Advani hoists flag at residence

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday unfurled the tricolour at his Prithviraj Road residence here and extended good wishes to the people on the occasion of Republic Day.

The nation celebrated the 71st Republic Day with a grand military parade and exhibition of its history, cultural diversity and strategic weaponry at the Rajpath.

Earlier, Advani, 92, attended the Republic Day parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.