Burundi ruling party picks Ndayishimiye to contest presidential election

Burundi's ruling party, the CNDD-FDD, picked its secretary-general, Evariste Ndayishimiye, as its candidate in a presidential election scheduled for May, it said on Sunday.

Ndayishimiye, 52, also heads the department of military affairs in the president's office and has served as minister of the interior and security.

Current President Pierre Nkurunziza will not seek re-election.

