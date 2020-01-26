Agni Sapkota elected Nepal's Parliament speaker

Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Agni Prasad Sapkota was elected unopposed the country's Parliament Speaker on Sunday. During a House meeting, the NCP's Subhas Chandra Nembang had proposed his name for the position.

Rastriya Janata Party Nepal leader Mahantha Thakur, who was chairing the meeting, announced Sapkota's election for the Speaker's position, which has remained vacant since Krishna Bahadur Mahara stepped down on October 7 last year, following an attempt to rape allegation Sapkota will take oath of office and secrecy from President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday.

