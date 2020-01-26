House impeachment leader Schiff accuses Trump of threatening him on Twitter
Democratic U.S. House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on Sunday he believes Republican President Donald Trump's comment that he has not yet "paid the price" was intended as a threat.
Trump launched another attack on Democrats including Schiff over the Senate impeachment trial earlier on Sunday, saying on Twitter "he has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!"
Asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" if he viewed that as a threat, Schiff said, "I think it was intended to be."
