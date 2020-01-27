Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt suppressing people's voice, adopting path of violence: Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at the Centre for not rolling back the Citizenship Amendment Act despite continuous protests, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the government was 'killing truth' and adopting 'means of violence' to suppress people's voice.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 15:15 IST
Govt suppressing people's voice, adopting path of violence: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Centre for not rolling back the Citizenship Amendment Act despite continuous protests, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged the government was 'killing truth' and adopting 'means of violence' to suppress people's voice. "This government is not listening to the voice of people. Whosoever is raising their voices, they are suppressing it. They are killing the truth and adopting a path of violence. Gandhi Shanti Yatra was organised to show the difference between the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and this government," said Yadav at a press conference here.

The Gandhi Shanti Yatra was launched in Mumbai and arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The yatra will reach Delhi's Rajghat on January 30, which marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the CAA was brought to divert people's attention from the main issues, including unemployment, economic slowdown, inflation, among others.

"The condition of the economy has reached a worrisome state. Youth have no jobs. Rather than addressing the core issues concern to people, the government has been deliberately trying to divert the attention of citizens," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch

Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Irans Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile d...

EU will 'never, never, never' compromise on single market -Barnier

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator on Monday warned Britain that the bloc would never, never, never compromise on the integrity of its single market, adding London had underestimated the costs of leaving.Some British politicians ha...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops as virus stokes economic concerns

U.S. stocks fell more than 1 on Monday as investors worried about the economic impact of a virus outbreak in China as containment efforts including travel bans have been put in place in the worlds second largest economy after the country ex...

Swapping grape varieties could keep wine flowing as climate warms

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Jan 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Imbibing a glass or two of your favourite wine could become a rare pastime unless growers swap grape varieties to adapt to climate change, researchers warned on Monday.Global warming...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020