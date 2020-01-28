Current U.S. government is the worst in America's history - Iran president
The current U.S. government is the worst in the history of America, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state TV on Tuesday.
Rouhani also said Iran's upcoming parliamentary elections in February will have an effect on regional and international politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hassan Rouhani
- Iranian