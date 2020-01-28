Netanyahu says withdrawing bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he is withdrawing his bid for parliamentary immunity from prosecution on corruption charges. Israel's longest-serving prime minister issued a Facebook statement saying the immunity proceedings in parliament would have been a "circus" and he did not want to take part in this "dirty game".
He said" I informed the Knesset speaker that I am withdrawing my immunity request. "
