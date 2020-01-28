Hamas to join Palestinian leadership meeting against Trump plan: officials

Rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah will join forces Tuesday in a rare meeting in West Bank city Ramallah against US President Donald Trump's long-awaited peace plan, officials said. "We invited the Hamas movement to attend the emergency meeting of the leadership and they will take part in the meeting," senior Palestinian official Azzam al-Ahmed said.

Hamas official Nasser al-Din al-Shaar confirmed he would attend the meeting, which all Palestinian factions were invited to. "The meeting will discuss the position that must be taken (against) Trump's plan," Shaar said.

The Islamist rulers of Gaza have been at odds with president Mahmud Abbas's Fatah movement for years, with Hamas representatives rarely taking part in meetings of the West Bank-based Palestinian leadership. Later in the day, Trump was set to unveil a peace plan he hoped would solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinians reject the secret plan, accusing Trump of pro-Israel bias. A series of protests are planned in both the West Bank and Gaza on Tuesday and Wednesday.

