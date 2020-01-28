Trump team to use only a few hours in wrapping up impeachment defense -source

The legal team representing U.S. President Donald Trump plans to wrap up its defense presentation on Tuesday after only about two to two and a half more hours, a source close to the team said.

Lawyers for Trump launched their defense on Saturday and were allowed to use up to 24 hours over three days.

