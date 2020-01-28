Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump team to use only a few hours in wrapping up impeachment defense -source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:56 IST
Trump team to use only a few hours in wrapping up impeachment defense -source
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The legal team representing U.S. President Donald Trump plans to wrap up its defense presentation on Tuesday after only about two to two and a half more hours, a source close to the team said.

Lawyers for Trump launched their defense on Saturday and were allowed to use up to 24 hours over three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-British Airways suspends all flights to China over coronavirus

British Airways has suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China after Britain warned against all but essential travel to the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct flights to China ...

Tennis-Navratilova, McEnroe apologise for Margaret Court Arena protest

Tennis greats Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have apologised for a breach of protocol at the Australian Open after being taken to task by tournament organisers for an on-court protest against Margaret Court.Navratilova and McEnroe cal...

WRAPUP 6-China virus toll exceeds 130; Japan, U.S. evacuate citizens

The United States and Japan flew citizens out of the Chinese city at the epicentre of a new virus outbreak on Wednesday, as the death toll rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East. The World Health Organization WHO...

Anticipatory bail to accused on apprehension of arrest not limited to fixed time: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the anticipatory bail granted to an accused on the apprehension of arrest should not be limited to a fixed time. A five-judge Constitution Bench comprising of justices Arun Mishra, Indira Banerjee, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020