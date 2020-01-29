Smriti Irani to inaugurate welfare projects in Amethi tomorrow

Union minister Smriti Irani is scheduled to pay a one-day visit to her parliamentary constituency here on Thursday. The minister will arrive at block headquarters of Bhetua (located in Naugirva village on Amethi-Sultanpur highway) at 10 am following which she will inaugurate a newly built Kisan Kalyan Kendra (farmer welfare centre) and several other projects including solar energy points constructed under the MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), official sources said here on Wednesday.

Bhetua block falls under Amethi assembly segment represented by BJP MLA Garima Singh. District Magistrate Arun Kumar visited the venue where the inaugural function will be organised and directed officials to ensure all formalities are in place.

The DM added that the Kisan Kalyan Kendra has been constructed at a cost of Rs 85.4 lakh.

