Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-In bid to reinvigorate independence drive, Spain's Catalonia gets set for snap regional election

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Catalonia
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:54 IST
UPDATE 2-In bid to reinvigorate independence drive, Spain's Catalonia gets set for snap regional election
Representative Image

The pro-independence head of the Catalonian government said on Wednesday he planned to call a snap regional election in a move that could have a major impact on Spain's national politics.

Quim Torra cited distrust in his coalition partner in the regional government and said he wanted to regain unity among separatist parties to move towards winning independence for the wealthy northeastern region. "The political course of this legislature has come to an end...It's essential to again give voice to the citizens," he said in an address at his government palace.

He gave no precise date but said it would be called after the Catalan parliament had approved the region's budget plan for the year. Taking into account normal parliamentary and electoral procedures, the election could be held in late May at the earliest. Torra's term was due to end in 2021 but his future has been uncertain since a court sentenced him in December to an 18-month ban from public office for refusing to remove symbols supporting jailed Catalan activists from government buildings.

He has appealed and the ban will not take effect until being upheld by a higher court. But as a consequence of the ruling, the Catalan parliament on Monday stripped Torra of his rights as a lawmaker, opening a rift with Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), his fellow separatist coalition partner.

"No government can function without unity, a common strategy...and loyalty among its partners," Torra said, addressing the internal squabbles. ERC said it respected Torra's decision and played down the rift.

"Our adversary is no other than the (Spanish) state and its repression that punishes the overall independence movement," it said in a statement. ERC, which last year was the most popular party in Catalonia in local and national elections, could benefit from the ballot.

NATIONAL IMPACT Catalonia has been a major driver of Spanish politics since the region unilaterally declared independence in October 2017 following a referendum deemed illegal by courts, prompting Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.

Madrid briefly imposed direct rule there before calling an election that resulted in a pro-independence regional coalition government headed by Torra. Torra is due to meet Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Barcelona on Feb. 6 to set the agenda for negotiations over the region's political situation.

He said he wanted to explore at the meeting the central government's "real will" for a negotiation. The dialogue was a condition for ERC to facilitate Sanchez's appointment as prime minister earlier this month, while Torra's Junts per Catalunya party voted against the Socialist leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Priests in defunct Catholic order in Italy accused of sexual abuse

Nine members of a defunct, cult-like Roman Catholic religious order in Italys Tuscany region are under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of two brothers when they were minors, authorities said on Wednesday.The nine, including five prie...

UPDATE 1-Palestinians push U.N. action over U.S. peace plan, Abbas to speak at U.N. Security Council

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday. Mansour told reporters he hoped the 1...

UPDATE 4-Yemen's Houthis say they fired at Aramco, other Saudi targets

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Wednesday it had fired rocket and drone strikes at Saudi targets including Aramco oil facilities, the groups first claim of such attacks since it offered to halt them four months ago.Few details w...

UPDATE 1-Lyft cuts 2% jobs on journey to profitability

Lyft Inc said on Wednesday it had cut about 2 of its workforce, or 90 jobs, as the ride-hailing company seeks to achieve its goal of profitability by the end of 2021.The restructuring happened in two of its teams, sales and marketing, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020